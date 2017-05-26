Drama As Sex Workers Rejoice While Tobacco Farmers Cry Foul

Tobacco farmers have cried foul following the sudden departure of Prophet Lazarus Mashavave to a new base.

Prophet Lazarus Mashavave of Life Giving Spirit International Ministries shifted base from Premier Tobacco Floors to Waterfalls district council hall in Park Town.

The preacher had become a saviour to the farmers who are exposed to hookers who patrol the area, fleecing them of money.

He at one time declared war on the ladies, leaving many farmers with smiles on their faces by having midweek and weekend services.

His departure, however, seems to be welcome to the ladies of the night who argued that the prophet was taking them out of business.Sources in the church said they had to move as the space they had been using had been occupied by tobacco bales.

“The prophet had become a saviour to many people in that area including tobacco farmers. These farmers have several problems and they were being helped there. Last Sunday was a disaster as many of them went there anticipating to be helped only to find that the prophet had moved.

“The owners of the premises reportedly wanted to use it for their tobacco,” said a source.

“The prophet had brought joy in families of many farmers who were losing money to hookers who patrol that area fleecing the farmers,” added the source.

Church authorities said they will not abandon the farmers and will provide transport that they be ferried to the new base.

“We have resolved that we will have transport to ferry congregants to the new base. We understand their pleas but the situation was beyond our control and we had to move. We are happy with the new place and it is open to everyone,” said the church spokesperson.- State Media