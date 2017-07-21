Drama As Sheriff Storms Dead Madzibaba’s Funeral

There was commotion in Vainona after the messenger of court stormed a funeral attaching property as the debtor’s body lay in state at his home.

Genius Chigwada, 63, died on July 17 and he was owing a certain local bank money amounting to $41 000.

Chigwada’s relative, Munodei said that Genius was given a loan by a local bank before he died and it was for farming after they were given land by the government.

Unfortunately, he died before settling the debt. During his funeral an auctioneer on behalf of the High Court showed up before burial and started taking properties to compensate the debt left by the late Chigwada.

An altercation arose among Chigwada’s family members and the messenger from the high court about why they had to take away Genius’s properties while they were still mourning him and before burying him.

Munodei said: “Is it proper for the messenger of court to come and take away Chigwada’s properties on the same day that he died considering the fact that we were still in shock and mourning him,” he said.

“Yes Chigwada was owing a local bank money amounting to $41 000 before he passed away but couldn’t they have come to settle the debt after we buried him.”

Among the properties taken away to compensate the debt were buses, kombi, mealie meal grinder and almost 49 tonnes Command maize.

Chigwada is survived by around 35 children and several wives. – state media