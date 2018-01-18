Drama As Soul Jah Love Goes Crazy Beats Up Wife

Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Love went berserk on Tuesday and assaulted his wife Bounty Lisa, alleging she had been
impregnated by a city drug dealer.
Bounty Lisa, who is nursing injuries on her face and elsewhere on her body, told the Daily News at her father’s home in Kuwadzana 5,Harare,that the Pamamonya Ipapo hit-
maker attacked her with fists and an iron bar despite the fact that she did not know the
drug dealer in question and was not pregnant at all.
“Akatanga kundirova nemaoko ndikazobuda panze . . . ndakambotanga ndichamudzosera
ndichiona kuti ndinokuvadzwa
ndakazopedzisira ndatyoka nzara ndavekutadza kutodzosera . . . maproducer
vanaDkt vatosvika ndichitorohwa (He started
assaulting me with his hands. I initially tried to defend myself fearing he would hurt me
until my nails broke. Producers such as Dkt arrived while he was assaulting me.)
BATTERRED AND BRUISED: Zimdancehall star
Bounty Lisa, right, needed medical attention
after she was beaten up by her husband Soul
Jah Love.
“Achibva apinda mumba achitora mabag angu
achimakanda panze . . . aingotaura nyaya
yenhumbu. Akazondidhonzera mumba
ndokundirova nesimbi ndobva adzokera
kundirova nemaoko . . . akatanga kundirova
masikati kusvika kwadoka . . . vanhu vese
vaneta vaakungosiya achindirova (He threw my
bags out of the house, dragged me into the
house and started hitting me with an iron
bar.),” said Bounty Lisa, whose real name is
Lisa Musenyi.
She added that the assault happened even
though a pregnancy test that had been done earlier had tested negative.
“Akatuma munin’ina wake kunotenga
pregnancy test . . . ndobva ndatestwa ikabuda
negative . . . vanhu vese vakati yabudisa one
line but iye akati ipositive . . . handina
kuzokwanisa kutarisawo because ndanga
ndakutorohwa (He sent his brother to buy a
pregnancy test kit whose results were
negative. Everybody in the house saw the
result but I was already being assaulted.),”
said Bounty Lisa.
The songstress said she only managed to
escape after Soul Jah Love had taken her to
the drug dealer’s place.
“Much later apedza kundirova akati
ndiperekedze kutown tikaenda kumadrugs kuya
. . . ndobva adzika neumwe wevakomana
vemadrugs vaya ndokuti mazivana here . . .
mukomana uya akati wakadzoka ukandirova asi
handivazive. Paakadzoka mudenga ndakabva
ndaenda kumataxi ndikauya kumba
kuKuwadzana (He later took me to a drug
dealer’s place where he asked whether we
knew each other. The drug dealer alleged that
he had also been beaten up by Soul Jah
Love.),” she said.
The Zimdancehall songstress, who reunited
with Soul Jah Love last year after breaking up
with Zimdancehall star in 2016, attributes her
problems with the Yeke Yeke singer to drugs
which make him hallucinate.
“Paakatanga kudhakwa nezvaakange
avekudhakwa nazvo pese apa izvozvi aiti
akauya kumba aisvikotanga kuona kunge
mumba munevamwe vanhu of which taigara
takawanda inini naye, nenhanzvadzi yake
nemurume wayo nevana vayo two, munin’ina
wake nemukadzi wake . . . taigara takadaro .
. . pese paakange ave kuuya aiuya achifunga
kuti mune vanhu vakatomira mumba . . .
aigona kupinda achiti wanga wakamira
nemunhu pawindow asi vanhu vese varimo
mumba vasina zvavari kuona. Ndomatangiro
azvakaita. Problems started around October
last year when he began taking this particular
drug and would allege there were people in the
house but many of us who were living with him
in the house did not see these people),” said
Bounty Lisa.
She added that the new drug, which she could
not identify, was making Soul Jah Love
paranoid.
“One day he came back to the house (in
Greendale) akasvika achiti manga mune vanhu
. . . achibva anditi chirongedza bag rako uende
kumba andichadi nezvako . . . pakamboitika
noise yekudhonzanadhonzana vanhu vanga vari
pamba vachibata ndikabudiswa kunze kwegedhi
chaiko . . . zvinenge zvakasvika kuma2am
kusvika iye azodzokakumasenses ake (At one
time, he has asked me to leave the house and
pushed me out of the gate until around 2am).
“Akazoti ngatichidzodzokera mumba. Tete
vangu vakatouya usiku uhwohwo vakati
babamunini chii, vakaedza kugadzirisa nyaya
iye akati sorry handizivi change chichiitika
kwandiri. Tazorara zvakanaka,” said the
songstress.
She cited one day when Soul Jah Love became
unusually paranoid to the point of alleging
that Bounty Lisa had been given a gun by the
drug dealer.
“One evening akabva anditi buda mumba
mangu ndoda kukiya door ndichibva ndatora
hand bag yangu ndobva ndabuda panze ndobva
andipinza mukombi make ndobva tabuda.
“Ndobva taenda paanotenga madrugs ake.
Tasvika paye achibva atenga madrugs ake
akatanga kunditi muri kutozivana ndikati
ndinovazivira kupi vakomana vaya vakati
tinovazivira kupi isu tatotanga kuvaona
nhasi. (He alleged that I knew the drug
dealers.
“Tikabva ipapo tichingonetsana akati ndoda
kunokusiya kumba kwenyu . . . tichangoti
fambefambei akabva ati ndakuona uchipihwa
pfuti nevakomana vaye akati pfuti yawapihwa
iripi . . . ndikati handina pfuti yandapihwa
handina wandambotaura naye wani . . .
achibva andikikirisa, kumbomisa mota kutanga
kusecha mota achiti waisa pai . . .
achindidhonza dhonza . . . takanetsana
kusvika around 3am (He alleged I had been
given a gun by the drug dealers. He even
searched the car saying I had hidden the gun
somewhere in the vehicle),” said the
songstress.
After being dumped near the City Sports
Centre in Harare, Bounty Lisa claimed that
she walked into town around dawn. “As he
dumped me, he continued to insist that that I
had hidden the gun somewhere in the kombi.
After wrestling with each other for some time
I managed to get $9 from my handbag and I
walked around dawn from near the City Sports
Centre until I got into town where I got a
taxi to Kuwadzana,” she told the Daily News.
Bounty Lisa has since reported the assault to
Rhodesville Police Station in Harare, where the
singer was summoned yesterday afternoon.
According to Bounty Lisa’s father Phineas
Musenyi — who accompanied her to the police
station, Soul Jah Love pleaded with his
daughter for forgiveness.
After a lengthy counselling session, Bounty
Lisa is understood to have decided to give the
Conquering Family frontman another chance.
The police are, however, understood to have
asked the couple to deposit a signed affidavit
with them, empowering the police to press
charges against Soul Jah Love should any
similar mishap arise.
Asked whether she was going to continue
living with Soul Jah Love, Bounty Lisa’s father
said; “That rests entirely on the two of them.
Bounty is not going back now. If that has to
happen, it will only be after consultation with
his relatives because these assaults have to
end. You never know what this will brood in
the future.”
At the time of going to print, Bounty Lisa was
due to go to hospital for examination.