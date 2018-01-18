Drama As Soul Jah Love Goes Crazy Beats Up Wife

Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Love went berserk on Tuesday and assaulted his wife Bounty Lisa, alleging she had been

impregnated by a city drug dealer.

Bounty Lisa, who is nursing injuries on her face and elsewhere on her body, told the Daily News at her father’s home in Kuwadzana 5,Harare,that the Pamamonya Ipapo hit-

maker attacked her with fists and an iron bar despite the fact that she did not know the

drug dealer in question and was not pregnant at all.

“Akatanga kundirova nemaoko ndikazobuda panze . . . ndakambotanga ndichamudzosera

ndichiona kuti ndinokuvadzwa

ndakazopedzisira ndatyoka nzara ndavekutadza kutodzosera . . . maproducer

vanaDkt vatosvika ndichitorohwa (He started

assaulting me with his hands. I initially tried to defend myself fearing he would hurt me

until my nails broke. Producers such as Dkt arrived while he was assaulting me.)

BATTERRED AND BRUISED: Zimdancehall star

Bounty Lisa, right, needed medical attention

after she was beaten up by her husband Soul

Jah Love.

“Achibva apinda mumba achitora mabag angu

achimakanda panze . . . aingotaura nyaya

yenhumbu. Akazondidhonzera mumba

ndokundirova nesimbi ndobva adzokera

kundirova nemaoko . . . akatanga kundirova

masikati kusvika kwadoka . . . vanhu vese

vaneta vaakungosiya achindirova (He threw my

bags out of the house, dragged me into the

house and started hitting me with an iron

bar.),” said Bounty Lisa, whose real name is

Lisa Musenyi.

She added that the assault happened even

though a pregnancy test that had been done earlier had tested negative.

“Akatuma munin’ina wake kunotenga

pregnancy test . . . ndobva ndatestwa ikabuda

negative . . . vanhu vese vakati yabudisa one

line but iye akati ipositive . . . handina

kuzokwanisa kutarisawo because ndanga

ndakutorohwa (He sent his brother to buy a

pregnancy test kit whose results were

negative. Everybody in the house saw the

result but I was already being assaulted.),”

said Bounty Lisa.

The songstress said she only managed to

escape after Soul Jah Love had taken her to

the drug dealer’s place.

“Much later apedza kundirova akati

ndiperekedze kutown tikaenda kumadrugs kuya

. . . ndobva adzika neumwe wevakomana

vemadrugs vaya ndokuti mazivana here . . .

mukomana uya akati wakadzoka ukandirova asi

handivazive. Paakadzoka mudenga ndakabva

ndaenda kumataxi ndikauya kumba

kuKuwadzana (He later took me to a drug

dealer’s place where he asked whether we

knew each other. The drug dealer alleged that

he had also been beaten up by Soul Jah

Love.),” she said.

The Zimdancehall songstress, who reunited

with Soul Jah Love last year after breaking up

with Zimdancehall star in 2016, attributes her

problems with the Yeke Yeke singer to drugs

which make him hallucinate.

“Paakatanga kudhakwa nezvaakange

avekudhakwa nazvo pese apa izvozvi aiti

akauya kumba aisvikotanga kuona kunge

mumba munevamwe vanhu of which taigara

takawanda inini naye, nenhanzvadzi yake

nemurume wayo nevana vayo two, munin’ina

wake nemukadzi wake . . . taigara takadaro .

. . pese paakange ave kuuya aiuya achifunga

kuti mune vanhu vakatomira mumba . . .

aigona kupinda achiti wanga wakamira

nemunhu pawindow asi vanhu vese varimo

mumba vasina zvavari kuona. Ndomatangiro

azvakaita. Problems started around October

last year when he began taking this particular

drug and would allege there were people in the

house but many of us who were living with him

in the house did not see these people),” said

Bounty Lisa.

She added that the new drug, which she could

not identify, was making Soul Jah Love

paranoid.

“One day he came back to the house (in

Greendale) akasvika achiti manga mune vanhu

. . . achibva anditi chirongedza bag rako uende

kumba andichadi nezvako . . . pakamboitika

noise yekudhonzanadhonzana vanhu vanga vari

pamba vachibata ndikabudiswa kunze kwegedhi

chaiko . . . zvinenge zvakasvika kuma2am

kusvika iye azodzokakumasenses ake (At one

time, he has asked me to leave the house and

pushed me out of the gate until around 2am).

“Akazoti ngatichidzodzokera mumba. Tete

vangu vakatouya usiku uhwohwo vakati

babamunini chii, vakaedza kugadzirisa nyaya

iye akati sorry handizivi change chichiitika

kwandiri. Tazorara zvakanaka,” said the

songstress.

She cited one day when Soul Jah Love became

unusually paranoid to the point of alleging

that Bounty Lisa had been given a gun by the

drug dealer.

“One evening akabva anditi buda mumba

mangu ndoda kukiya door ndichibva ndatora

hand bag yangu ndobva ndabuda panze ndobva

andipinza mukombi make ndobva tabuda.

“Ndobva taenda paanotenga madrugs ake.

Tasvika paye achibva atenga madrugs ake

akatanga kunditi muri kutozivana ndikati

ndinovazivira kupi vakomana vaya vakati

tinovazivira kupi isu tatotanga kuvaona

nhasi. (He alleged that I knew the drug

dealers.

“Tikabva ipapo tichingonetsana akati ndoda

kunokusiya kumba kwenyu . . . tichangoti

fambefambei akabva ati ndakuona uchipihwa

pfuti nevakomana vaye akati pfuti yawapihwa

iripi . . . ndikati handina pfuti yandapihwa

handina wandambotaura naye wani . . .

achibva andikikirisa, kumbomisa mota kutanga

kusecha mota achiti waisa pai . . .

achindidhonza dhonza . . . takanetsana

kusvika around 3am (He alleged I had been

given a gun by the drug dealers. He even

searched the car saying I had hidden the gun

somewhere in the vehicle),” said the

songstress.

After being dumped near the City Sports

Centre in Harare, Bounty Lisa claimed that

she walked into town around dawn. “As he

dumped me, he continued to insist that that I

had hidden the gun somewhere in the kombi.

After wrestling with each other for some time

I managed to get $9 from my handbag and I

walked around dawn from near the City Sports

Centre until I got into town where I got a

taxi to Kuwadzana,” she told the Daily News.

Bounty Lisa has since reported the assault to

Rhodesville Police Station in Harare, where the

singer was summoned yesterday afternoon.

According to Bounty Lisa’s father Phineas

Musenyi — who accompanied her to the police

station, Soul Jah Love pleaded with his

daughter for forgiveness.

After a lengthy counselling session, Bounty

Lisa is understood to have decided to give the

Conquering Family frontman another chance.

The police are, however, understood to have

asked the couple to deposit a signed affidavit

with them, empowering the police to press

charges against Soul Jah Love should any

similar mishap arise.

Asked whether she was going to continue

living with Soul Jah Love, Bounty Lisa’s father

said; “That rests entirely on the two of them.

Bounty is not going back now. If that has to

happen, it will only be after consultation with

his relatives because these assaults have to

end. You never know what this will brood in

the future.”

At the time of going to print, Bounty Lisa was

due to go to hospital for examination.