Drama As Thief Throttled By Mate In Police Cell

An unlawful entry and theft suspect cheated death in a police cell in Nyamandlovu after his partner in crime allegedly throttled him and attempted to hang him.



Thethelani Masango (20) has been hospitalised under police guard following the attack on Saturday.

Baki Tshuma (32) of Stand Number 5, Gwayi Area, in Nyamandlovu was allegedly angry with Masango for implicating him in an unlawful entry and theft case they had allegedly committed the previous day.

Masango works at Kennelis Farm which belongs to the Fawcett Company. Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident but said she could not comment further as she had not yet received full details on the matter.

“I can confirm the incident but I cannot comment on it,” she said. A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said Tshuma and Masango partnered on Friday night and allegedly broke into a farm house where they stole a motor cycle.

“The two cut the boundary fence to gain entry into the farm premises and forced their way into a locked living room where they took away a motor cycle.

“The matter was reported to the police and the stolen property was recovered. The two were arrested and held in custody in one police cell,” said the source.

Later during the night, said the source, Tshuma attacked Masango with fists, accusing him of implicating him in the theft case.

“He assaulted him several times before he attempted to strangle him. He tried to hang him using strips that he tore from a blanket. Masango screamed until police officers on duty heard him and rushed to his rescue.

“A police source said officers arrived in time to save Masango. Tshuma now faces two counts, unlawful entry and theft and attempted murder,” said the source.

The source said it appeared Tshuma wanted to hang Masango and make it look like he had committed suicide. state media