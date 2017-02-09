Drama As Top Cop Is Arrested

The Officer-in-Charge of Mbare Police Station was yesterday trapped and arrested after she allegedly demanded a $60 bribe from a motorist to facilitate the release of his vehicle that had been impounded for a traffic offence.

The senior officer only identified as Chief Inspector Sigauke is still detained at Rhodesville Police Station assisting police with investigations.

Sources close to the investigations said the motorist had his vehicle impounded at a roadblock by police officers and it was taken to the police station.

During the process, the owner is reported to have approached Chief Insp Sigauke for assistance.

Although the details are still sketchy, the officer-in-charge is reported to have demanded a $60 bribe to facilitate for the release of the vehicle.

The owner then alerted some police officers who set a trap.

They went to the police station where Chief Insp Sigauke was handed over the money, leading to her arrest.

It is reported that before she was arrested, she tried to swallow the money, but failed.

She is also alleged to have bitten one of the police officers’ hand in a bid to evade arrest.

Chief Insp Sigauke was taken to Rhodesville Police Station for further investigations.

The incident comes as the force has promised to dismiss any rogue elements tarnishing the image of the police.

Last month, Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri said some of his officers mounting roadblocks were corrupt and a number had been dismissed from the force, but blamed motorists for offering bribes instead of paying fines. – Agencies