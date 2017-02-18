Drama As Top Lawyer Bashes Ex-Lover In Public

THERE was an unprecedented drama at the Rusape Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon when lawyer, Tendai Bvuma and estranged ex- live-in girlfriend, Hazel Mahati were involved in a public fight.

The brawl took place in the corridors leading to the public prosecutors and interpreters offices soon after lunch. The fighting temporarily brought court business to a halt as officials rushed to offer Mahati first aid assistance.

The real cause of the fight was not clear at the time of going to Press as both parties gave conflicting statements.

Fellow lawyer, Mr Taurai Khupe and Public Prosecutor, Mr Tafara Chawatama, had a torrid time restraining the former lovers from fighting.

Mr Chawatama held Mahati, while Mr Khupe battled to control an enraged Bvuma. Bvuma’s jacket and trousers were torn in the scuflle.

Mr Khupe managed to drag Bvuma and shoved him into District Prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira’s office, but Mr Chawatama was overpowered by Mahati who followed Bvuma in Mr Mutyasira’s office. Another scuffle ensued.

As the two fought, Bvuma punched Mahati on the cheek and she plunged headlong to the ground. She lost consciousness in the process, prompting Mr Khupe to shout: “Tendai unouraya munhu kani” and Bvuma responded saying: “Anofira mumaoko angu uyu, basa rekundiendera kun’anga nemaporofita.”

Mahati was later carried by fellow workmates from Mr Mutyasira’s office into senior interpreter, Mr Binali’s office.

When Bvuma saw this correspondent, he shouted pointing at Mahati: “Correspondent wanga uripiko? Tora news. Anga akuenderera mberi. Ndamudzemura akafenda. (Hey you Correspondent where were you. Record this drama, I thumped her and she fainted.)

For professional reasons, Messrs Khupe, Chawatama and Mutyasira refused to comment.

Asked to comment on what led him to fight his former girlfriend whom he has a two-year-old son with in public, Bvuma alleged that Mahati was visiting n’angas and prophets for him to have misfortunes in life.

He also said he was not worried about the consequences he was likely to face from the no nonsense Law Society of Zimbabwe since their issue was a domestic one and Mahati had provoked him.

“Hazel is consulting prophets to cast a spell on me. She wants me arrested so that I lose my job. She was at a prophet in Headlands last week and I confronted her.

“When I arrived at the court she told me that she wanted to create a scene and humiliate me. She threatened to follow me in court. She wants me out of Rusape. She grabbed my jacket and neck. When I sought refuge in Mr Mutyasira’s office she followed. Khupe and Chawatama tried to stop the scuffle.

“While I was in Mr Mutyasira’s office, she grabbed me by the neck. I retaliated and punched her. She fainted. She is very weak, she almost died. I was never in love with her because she used juju to lure me into the relationship. I do not know what she really wants from me. She is refusing to surrender my clothes that I left at her home. I am paying a lot of debts which she accrued.

“What did you want me to do when she provoked like that. The Law Society of Zimbabwe does not deal with domestic issues and this is a domestic issue. Yes, it happened at court, but it is domestic,” said Bvuma.

Mahati who was recuperating at home claimed that she suffered a broken skull as a result of the scuffle.

She further claimed that Bvuma provoked her when he told her to stop calling his new wife, Fortunate Nyakwenga.

“He is being fed with lies by Fortunate Nyakwenga. Bvuma spends the whole day at court and she thinks I will be with him. After lunch, Bvuma came to me fuming. At first I thought he was at work, but he charged at me as I was about to enter the courtroom.

“It is Bvuma who confronted me saying I wanted to kill him. He is getting that information from Fortunate. He is not even paying maintenance for his child. He was ordered to pay $150 a month, but he has arrears amounting to $2 000. The criminal case emanating from the maintenance default is being heard at Mutasa Magistrates’ Court, but he absconded three times. The police are not arresting him.

“I am at hospital now. I sustained skull injuries. The car he is driving is mine, but he is refusing to surrender it. He is not a licenced driver. For the past one and half years I avoided talking to him. I am yet to return to work, I am at hospital right now,” said Mahati.

Efforts to get a comment from Nyakwenga were fruitless at the time of going to Press. – State Media