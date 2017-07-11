Drama As “Tsikamutandas” Enter Court To Kill 2 Magistrates And An Interpreter

Business at the Gweru Magistrates’ Court was brought to a standstill on Friday after two self-proclaimed tsikamutandas arrived at the court looking for two magistrates and an interpreter saying they wanted to kill them.

Musiiwa Denhere (46) of Mkoba 20 Suburb arrived at the Gweru magistrates’ court at 2PM in the company of an aide whose name could not be established.

The two demanded to see Midlands provincial magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa, magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga and interpreter Ms Mulungile Maduma aiming to kill them, but no reasons were given.

Court officials called the police who arrested the pair.

When The Chronicle arrived at the court police post, the two tsikamutandas were being interrogated before they were taken to Gweru Central Police Station.

Chief Magistrate Mr Mishrod Guvamombe said he could not comment on the matter as he was in Bulawayo and no report on the case had been made to him.

However, a source at the court said Denhere produced a piece of paper and read out the names of his intended three victims.

“Two tsikamutandas arrived at the court just after 2PM demanding to see Mrs Msipa, Ms Taruvinga and Ms Maduma. One of them, a prominent tsikamutanda called Denhere, took out from his pocket a piece of paper before he read the names of the boss Mrs Msipa, Ms Taruvinga and Ms Maduma. He said he wanted to see them first- to see if they existed before he executed his plan to kill them,” said a court official on condition of anonymity.

Denhere is not new to controversy.

In January, he went to Gweru Central Police station seeking assistance to allegedly recover his goblins from a prominent local prophet Luke Chivasa.

Denhere also threatened prophet Chivasa and his congregants with death through road accidents if he did not return his goblins.

He alleged that he decided to repent from his evil ways sometime last year by joining prophet Chivasa’s church and surrendered the goblins saying there was no peace in his life.

He said he approached the police after failed negotiations with the prophet on several attempts to recover his goblins.

Denhere later reported that Prophet Chivasa had returned his goblins.

Prophet Chivasa could not be reached for comment but he is on record as saying that he has since approached his lawyers to sue Denhere for defamation of character.- state media