Drama As Tsvangirai And Mnangagwa Parties Fight Each Other Over The “Petrol Bombed” ZANU PF Commissar Kudakwashe Damson

Dorrothy Moyo| There was drama yesterday when the Morgan Tsvangirai MDC and President Emmerson Mnangagwa parties wrestled each other over the man whose house was petrol bombed and his children hospitalised, Kudakwashe Damson.

The arson attack was published by ZimEye.com having been first reported by the ZANU PF aligned COZWA (children of war veterans) on the 3rd January.

“This morning I received news that the house of Cde Kudakwashe Damson, PC for ZANU PF Youth League Harare has been petrol bombed, ” reported the local COZWA bureau.

“The incident has resulted in the injury of his two children who have since been ferried to Harare hospital. The incident happened in Epworth.”

But the MDC-T party later in the evening also reported that Damson is their party member, sparking an uproar that there was a desperate attempt to claim at victimisation.

“So to which party does this Damson really belong to since both parties are claiming that he is in their structures? Are we getting in the Victim Season where people are going to be claiming people who have nothing to do with politics and their parties?” scoffed ZANU PF UK Chair Nick Mangwana.

Below were some of the exchanges on micro blogging website, Twitter:

