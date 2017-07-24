Drama As Twin ‘Prophets’ Vanish With Man’s Lobola Cash

A Bulawayo man lost his entire lobola money to two self-proclaimed prophets whom he engaged to bless the money before approaching his in-laws who had demanded it following the death of his wife.

Talent Shava (34) and his twin brother Tinashe, both of Bulawayo’s Magwegwe suburb allegedly duped Mr Cephas Madzinga (67) of $659 last month in Old Pumula suburb during a prayer session in a bush in Old Pumula suburb.

While in the bush, the twins asked Mr Madzinga to hand over the money to them so that they could “bless” it and he complied.

Mr Madzinga was asked to kneel down and face the opposite direction. The “prophets” told him that that the two of them were going to pray going one direction and asked him to pray going the opposite direction, only for them to take to their heels with his money.

When Mr Madzinga opened his eyes after his prayer, he found the prophets gone.

Talent has since been arrested, but his twin brother is on the run.

He was yesterday convicted on his own plea and sentenced to 18 months in jail by Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

“Considering that you are a first time offender, I will sentence you to 18 months imprisonment. Three months will be suspended on condition that you do not within the next five years commit a similar crime,” said Mr Ncube.

The other six months were suspended on condition Talent pays back the stolen money on or before September 30 while the remaining nine months were suspended on condition he does 315 hours community service at Magwegwe Primary school starting on Monday.

Ms Margaret Takawira appeared for the state.- state media