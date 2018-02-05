Drama As Woman Denies Hubby Sex To Force Him To Pay Lobola

A Harare man was granted a protection order at the Harare Civil Court after he reported his wife for denying him his conjugal rights and abusing him physically and verbally in a bid to force him to pay lobola.

Terrence Chirambaguwa and his wife Anna Chitizira appeared before magistrate Nyasha Marufu.

“We have not slept together in one year and six months. When she returned from her rural home she told me she could not sleep with me until I paid the bride price,” he said.

Chirambaguwa also accused his wife of beating him up and destroying household property.

“She assaults and insults me. She also destroys our household property in the process.

“She beats me up knowing that I will not fight back as she currently has a protection order against me. She is demanding that I pay bride price for her but I cannot do so at the moment as I cannot afford to,” he said.

Chirambaguwa claims that he only assaulted his wife on one incident when she had grabbed his private parts.

“When I assaulted her we were having a fight and she grabbed my private parts. After that I was forced to slap her as a way of escaping,” he said.

“She reported me to the police and I had to pay a fine after we appeared at the Mbare magistrate’s court.

“She then accused me of bribing the magistrate and suggested we come to the Harare Civil Court.”

Chitizira, however, opposed her husband’s application claiming he was the one who is abusive.- state media