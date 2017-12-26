Drama As Woman Dumps Hubby For Not Bathing Properly

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru | In an incident that stunned court officials, a local woman dumped her husband for not bathing properly.

The woman also shocked her in-laws when she parted ways with her husband because he did not want to be hygienic as she expected.

The woman’s husband, Ishmael Mhanga, (23) of Mkoba 14, Gweru, appeared before Gweru Provincial Magistrate, Pathekile Msipa last Friday facing domestic violence charges.Mhanga allegedly assaulted his wife with clenched fists following an argument.

The court heard that Mhanga wanted to have sex with his wife and she refused arguing that he was stinking.

Mhanga’ s efforts to plead with his wife came to naught and a heated argument ensued.

“On December 4 Mhanga wanted to have sex with his wife but she refused.

This angered him and there was an argument. The wife then rushed to the police station where she reported that she had been assaulted by Mhanga,” the court heard.

The woman also left the couple’ s matrimonial home and told her in-laws she was not happy with Mhanga’ s refusal to bath properly.

Mhanga pleaded guilty and Magistrate Msipa acquitted him.