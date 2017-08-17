Drama As Woman Is Blocked from Having Sex With Own Hubby

Terrence Mawawa, Buhera| A 20- year- old woman has dragged her parents to court for barring her from staying with her husband.

The woman argued that her parents were infringing on her right to have sex with her husband.

The parents are arguing that the woman’s husband has not paid lobola.

Spiwe Kwenda(20), of Mutiti Village, under Chief Nyashanu, Buhera surprised all and sundry when she dragged her parents to court for interfering with her marriage.

Kwenda told Buhera Magistrate Dennis Mangosi her parents, Ian Kwenda and Violent Dhuvadhuve, were disrupting her marriage by forcing her to come back home.

She further argued she was being deprived of her right to have sex with her husband.

“The two are disturbing my marriage which is very bad. My mother confiscated my clothes and refused to hand them back to me,” said Spiwe.

Dhuvadhuve however argued that Spiwe ran away from home without informing her parents.

“We want our daughter to return home because her husband has never paid us even a single cent.We want her husband to pay lobola.We want three beasts from her husband,” said Dhuvadhuve.

Ian accused his son- in- law of ruining his daughter’ s future.

Magistrate Mangosi granted the woman a peace order.He ordered the woman’s parents to desist from pestering their daughter’ s husband.

He further ordered them to follow proper procedures when demanding lobola.