Drama As Woman Storms Out Of Hotel Wrapped Only In Bath Towel

This is the moment a woman was seen walking in Bulawayo after storming out of hotel room with only a towel.

She ended up at the Bulawayo Central Police Station, but failed to tell the police what she was running away from.“A woman who seemed mentally-challenged stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station undressed.

The police could not open a docket because she did not reveal to them what had happened. She was just hallucinating and they (police) could not do anything before she was given some clothes to put on and went away,” said Bulawayo provincial police Inspector Precious Simango.

Loading…

Sources at the hotel told B-Metro that she arrived with a man believed to be a disc jockey based in Botswana all lovey dovey carrying shopping bags with new clothes. The man at the centre of the drama was probed by the hotel security about what transpired in the room.

“He said the woman went to bath because they were about to have some quality time and as she came out of the bathroom she looked at the guy and from nowhere, started screaming. No one really knows what happened and worse the man was not giving in much.

He was not reported for any crime. I guess whatever the woman saw is bigger than crime,” said the hotel source.- state media