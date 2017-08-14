Drama as ZRP Cop Flees City Mob Justice

By Sam Jurumani| A Bulawayo traffic cop had to flee from an angry mob to find safety after he unsuccessfully tried to arrest a private car operator and was overpowered as an onlooking mob descended onto the scene in aid of the driver.

According to a ZimEye.com investigator, the private car was pirating the Nketa route in Bulawayo urban and a police officer tried to arrest the driver for illegal pirating. He got onto the Honda Fit vehicle and tampered with the hand brake to immobilize the car. The car veered off the road and passengers were left shaken.

That was the moment the mob came after the cop.

“The cop angered the mob and the passengers because there was no need for such a risk on a passenger carrying vehicle”, said one passenger who refused to be named.

As the mob anger heightened, the cop was overpowered and had to run for life.

A lady named Mrs. Madziembesa stated that, “We had been seeing the action from afar. Suddenly the cop in a tracksuit approached the house panting for breath and locked himself in the bathroom. He was sweaty and shaken as an angry mob came after him armed with iron bars and empty bottles.”

According to the information obtained by ZimEye.com, the cop was lucky to be saved by fellow police officers who responded to his call for help. They quickly came and whisked him away.