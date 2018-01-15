WATCH: ZRP Cops Chased Away By Angry Vendors In Harare CBD

LIVE-BLAST video loading

By Staff Reporter| A shocking video has emerged of several police officers being chased off by angry vendors in Harare’s CBD area.

The incident which embarrasses the ZRP, began in Cameron street and continued all the way to Jason Moyo St as police details nearly killed themselves while fleeing the street merchants.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, National People’s Party Principal Director, Mr. Farai Kuveya told ZimEye.com.

Due to a poor economy, Zimbabwe is now vendor based, with over 6 million citizens confined to vending and the government may now have to enact laws that are consistent with people’s suffering.

A month before he was removed from power, former President Robert Mugabe ordered government to remove vendors from the capital’s streets, a directive that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has continued to effect.

But analysts argue that the only way government should remove vendors from the streets is by giving them jobs; anything apart from that will be downright cruel, chaotic, and callous.

The NPP party’s Farai Kuveya told ZimEye.com, “the vendor situation is a ticking time bomb…ZRP, Municipalities and the Government need to change their approach in dealing with this issue unless they want to spark unrest with serious consequences in the CBD area,” he said.

Mr Kuveya was asked by ZimEye, if he thinks the current by-laws (restricting people) are realistic in this period of economic woes, and he replied saying, “I do not think that it makes sense to expect the vending community, most of whom are professionals that have ended up vending because of the unemployment caused by mismanagement of the economy by the ruling party, to carryout their trade in an orderly manner when the economy in itself is disorderly.

“Am sure that if industry was functioning normally these people would be working and not vending.”