Drama As Church Elder Rapes School Pupil At All Night Prayer

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi| In a bizarre incident that has stunned the Zaka Community, an elder from the Seventh Day Adventist Church forcibly had sex with a school pupil during an all night prayer.

While scores of believers gathered to seek the face of the Lord, the elder took advantage of the thick darkness in the middle of the night and allegedly raped the girl.

Leonard Masvaure of Urayai Village, under Chief Nhema in Zaka appeared before Chiredzi Senior Magistrate Judith Zuyu on Tuesday, facing rape charges.

For the State, Moreblessing Rusere, told the court that on July 2, 2017, Masvaure trailed the 17-year-old girl as she went home after the all night prayer. The girl is in form 3 at a local school.

” As the girl approached Chiduche River Masvaure grabbed her and tripped her.He removed her clothes and raped her once.He ordered her not to tell anyone.

The girl told her mother who then accompanied her to Bvukururu Police Base where the two reported the matter.

Magistrate Zuyu postponed the matter to August 3 for continuation of trial. The Girl Child Empowerment of Zimbabwe has expressed concern at the proliferation of rape cases in the country.

The director of the Girl Child Empowerment of Zimbabwe, Tatenda Maposa said his organisation was deeply concerned about the high rate of incidents of child sexual abuse.

“We are on the ground as we seek to identify the causes of child sexual abuse and rape cases in general. As such we seek to find ways of eradicating rape cases in the country,” said Maposa.

Maposa added: “We are also liaising with various women’s organisations to come up with strategies to combat cases of child sexual abuse.”