Drama in Masvingo As Grace Mugabe Undresses Shuvai Mahofa

Staff Reporter| It looks like there is a “Lameck bug” spreading around the country like a wild fire through the hands of Dr. “Stop It”. She has no hidden messages for wayward party cadres.

Last Friday Presidential Spokesman, George Charamba was publicly reprimanded by the First Lady for disrespecting some ministers. In a similar incident, Shuvai Mahofa, Masvingo’s Resident Minister touched a raw nerve of Dr. Mugabe last Thursday during a provincial visit in Masvingo.

The First Lady slammed Mahofa for failing to acknowledge her presence while Dr. Mugabe chanted Zanu-PF slogans. Mahofa did not sing praises for the first lady as expected. Mahofa also reportedly failed to display party regalia during a women’s league national assembly meeting on the same day.

As Mahofa is believed to be a Lacoste loyalist, there were a thousand reasons for her being fumigated to the extreme.

Mahofa’s conduct offended Dr. Grace who went for her in full swing, claiming there were other women who were working with the rival party bigwigs to stampede Mugabe out of power.

Dr. Grace wound up warning any detractors that their days were numbered. “You will soon find out you’re wasting time by following blind men into darkness. It’s time you woke up and join the winning team”, she concluded.