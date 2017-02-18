Drama: Tsvangirai Declares Self Coalition Leader

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has said he is the only opposition leader capable of leading a united front against President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF.

Although Tsvangirai said consultations on the matter were in progress, he also emphasized that there is no other opposition leader capable of leading the much anticipated grand coalition.

Tsvangirai made the remarks at the party provincial offices in Masvingo Province last weekend. Political analysts say although Tsvangirai has played a pivotal role in the struggle against the Mugabe regime, he has to be prepared to embrace other political figures. “We cannot offer the top post to anyone else. Others have to wait in line. When you arrive at a place you have to familiarise with proceedings.You have to let those you found in the area lead the process while you learn,”said Tsvangirai.

The MDC leader said he was persecuted by the Mugabe regime for 17 years and he was the right candidate to lead the anticipated united front. “The people have suffered for a long time and we know what has been taking place.Therefore, we want the highest office because that is where decisions are made,”said Tsvangirai.

In Zaka District party supporters told Tsvangirai they were sceptical of Mujuru’s sincerity. The former premier however said his party would work with all progressive opposition parties.