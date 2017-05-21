Drugged And Raped, Gugu Ncube Speaks | ZIMEYE LIVE 5PM UK TIME

Gugu Ncube is breaking the silence on rape, she has come out to expose a man she alleges raped her. She is fighting for her story and the story of other women who suffer in silence to be heard. She is fighting for rapists to be brought to account. Gugu was drugged and raped by a prominent member of our society, a community leader, who still has not been arrested. Instead she is receiving deaths threats. Should Gugu just shut up?

Gugu says, “Being drunk is not consent, cleave edge is not consent, mini skirt is not consent, so is being in the same room.#l stand with girls and women. I stand against any form of abuse.”