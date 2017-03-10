Drunk Young Men Brutally Murder Man for $2

Shiellah Sibanda | Five young men from Gwanda all in their twenties are allegedly in police custody after brutally murdering a man when they dragged him on a corrugated road for over 200 meters face down for failing to pay a $2 taxi fare.

ZimEye.com sources in Gwanda indicated that the five young men who are known for their love for alcohol were hired by the deceased to be dropped at Jacaranda Low Density Suburb for $2 for the 3 km trip.

On arrival at the destination the equally drunk passenger could not find the $2 note he thought he had in his pocket and only had a 50 cent coin which upset the taxi crew out which a confrontation emerged.

The crew is alleged to have assaulted the man with clenched fists before hooking him to the back of the car and dragging him on the road face down for over 200 meters. The hook released the man, but was already severely savaged on the face and chest and died on the spot.

The taxi crew is reported not to have stopped but sped off and were arrested the following morning from their various locations in Jahunda Township in the town following a tip off by eyewitnesses from the quiet suburb.

According to the sources the young men are allegedly giving a defence that they did not realise that the men was hooked to the car after they had a confrontation with him and could not hear his screams due to the loud music in the car.

Police in Gwanda confirmed investigating the matter and referred further questions to the national police spokesperson in Harare.