DSTV Clarifies Local Payments

Knowing how one can make a payment for their DStv subscriptions is becoming important every day. As the conditions in Zimbabwe regarding payments are ever changing, making a payment for one’s satellite entertainment is fast becoming a complicated task.

With a service that requires one to search for US dollars and then make that payment at a bank that takes over-the-counter payments is something real for Zimbabweans who are largely unbanked (if you allow me to negate EcoCash).

While searching through my Facebook newsfeed, I came across a Facebook post advising on DStv’s recent reduction in prices. Along with it were comments of frustrated users want the entertainment provider to accept bond notes (Zimbabwe’s local “currency”, that the central bank says is pegged 1:1 with the US dollar). A response to one of the commenters gave greater insight to Multichoice Zimbabwe’s stance on why bond notes are not accepted.

