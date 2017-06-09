Duo Arrested For Assaulting And Kidnapping Passenger

A Honda fit driver and his friend who allegedly assaulted a passenger by striking him repeatedly on his head with an empty beer bottle before kidnapping him, have been arrested.

Bongani Akim Gazi (28) from Barham Green suburb in Bulawayo and Mandlenkosi Muzanago (34) from Morningside suburb also in Bulawayo allegedly kidnapped Mr Bongani Banda (22) of Nketa 9 suburb on Monday at around 2AM.

Mr Banda boarded Gazi and Muzanago`s Honda fit with registration number AEB 7283 going to Nketa 9 in the early hours of the morning along George Silundika Road .

He was coming from a local nightclub.

The duo allegedly refused to give Mr Banda $4.50 change from $5 while they were along Plumtree road.

They thereafter allegedly attacked him with an empty beer bottle, blindfolded him with a piece of cloth and shoved him into the boot of their car.

Gazi and Muzanago yesterday appeared before regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza facing a charge of kidnapping. The duo pleaded not guilty and Mr Mabeza remanded them in custody to tomorrow for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Tinashe Dzipe said: “Before Datlabs company, Gazi told the passengers that they were no longer continuing to Nketa 9.

He stopped the car and ordered the passengers to disembark. Banda who was one of the passengers demanded his $4.50 but the duo refused to entertain him. He then refused to disembark,” said Mr Dzipe.

The accused then sped off along Van riebeck Road and Gazi who was driving told Muzanago to deal with the complainant. Muzanago blindfolded complainant and shoved him into the boot. He thereafter punched the complainant all over his body before hitting him with an empty beer bottle several times on his head, the court heard.

Mr Dzipe said when the pair reached their destination, they force marched Mr Banda into a room.

“They then warned him against making noise before locking him inside,” he said.

The court heard that Mr Banda was helped by a Good Samaritan who heard him banging on windows and calling for help. Mr Dzipe said when the Good Samaritan rescued Banda, Gazi and Muzanago were not there.

It was not stated in court where Mr Banda was held captive.- state media