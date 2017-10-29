Dynamos And Jah Prayzer Bouncer Dies

Staff Reporter|News reaching ZimEye.com indicate that popular Harare bouncer Chris Nyemba has died.

Nyemba died in a road accident in the capital early hours of Sunday morning.

Nyemba is well known in the City of Harare for being part of Dynamos football club security into the VIP grand stand whenever Dynamos played at home.

Nyemba was also musician Jah Prayzer’s personal security. Jah Prayzer described the death of Nyemba as a huge loss to the band.

“After a long time of working together as a family, I am deeply saddened and I mourn together with the Nyemba family.

Penyu mapedza Sinyoro. Tinoonana kumberi…”