Dynamos Chairman Arrested For Assaulting Journalist

Staff Reporter |Dynamos Football Club chairman Bernard Marriot was arrested for assault at the National Sports Centre on Sunday after his team lost 1-3 to rivals Caps United in a Commanders ZNA Charities Shield semi final clash.

Details were still sketchy, at the time of writing but it is alleged that Marriot assaulted a journalist in full view of police who whisked him away to the nearest Police Station.

No report has yet been made public on the outcome of the arrest. Dynamos officials who spoke to ZimEye.com would not disclose details on the arrest which was done in full public view.