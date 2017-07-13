Dynamos Chief Financier Quits The Club

Staff Reporter | Dynamos Football club Vice President and chief financier Solomon Sanyamandwe has quit the club with immediate effect.

Sanyamandwe tendered his resignation to club board chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo on Tuesday amid frantic efforts to persuade Sanyamandwe to reverse his decision.

Although Sanyamandwe could not shed more light on why he has decided to leave Dynamos, sources say the administrator had grown fed up with the “unprofessional” way things are handled at the club.

“He has been putting in his money whenever there is a financial crisis but he is not given an appraisal of how the finances are being handled at the club,” said a source.

The administrator had become the go to guy at DeMbare who are reeling under serious financial constraints that have seen the club go for months without paying winning bonuses. The players refused to train on Tuesday and morale is at its lowest in the club. Dynamos president Kenias Mubaiwa was not immediately available for a comment.