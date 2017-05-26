Dynamos Fan Killed, Just Before Match Against Harare City

Staff Reporter | A popular Dynamos Football Club fan was yesterday run over by a truck and died on the spot outside the National Sports Stadium on the busy Harare – Bulawayo highway.

The fan whose name can not be released yet was killed as he was making his way into the stadium to watch the Dynamos versus Harare City match.

Meanwhile the Dynamos Supporters Association has released a press statement demanding for the urgent opening of Rufaro Stadium in Mbare which has been closed for renovations since the start of the season.

The full statement byn the fans reads as follows:

Dynamos Supporters Association- Harare Chapter

We are deeply saddened by the delays in reopening of Rufaro Stadium. The City council has reneged on their earlier statement that the ground would be ready in the first two week of the season

opening. We are now into match day 11 and nothing so far has materialised.

Dynamos supporters would be pleased if the ZIFA’s First Instance Board give the nod to the City Council to allow matches to be played at Rufaro Stadium. As supporters to begin with, the stadium

is centrally located ensuring many fans easy access to the ground thereby improving the coffers of the team considering the harsh economic environment currently prevailing.

Playing at the national Sports Stadium does not give the supporters a feel of being at home. To us being at home at the National Sports stadium is like playing away. There is no much difference

like playing at Baobab Stadium or Mandava Stadium when we play at the giant stadium.

Our team over the years has performed well at Rufaro stadium than at other stadia in Harare and the ground has been a favourite hunting ground of the team. We feel that if the ground is reopened

with the synthetic turf gone, the team will play better football on natural turf and experience the true feeling of playing at home.

It is our hope that Rufaro Stadium is given due attention it deserves such that our fans troop back to the ceremonial home of Zimbabwe football, a cauldron they have been accustomed to for long.