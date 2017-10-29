Dynamos Fans Erupt Into Violence

Mufaro Machenjera, soccer24| Violence marred Ngezi Platinum’s 2-0 Win over fellow title aspirants Dynamos at Baobab stadium.

￼Dynamos fans turned violent a few minutes after Xolisani ‘Scara ‘ Moyo scored to cushion a Quadr Amin goal scored two minutes earlier.

The visiting fans, with their beliefs steeped in juju were incensed by the antics of a ball boy who threw the ball into the net when the match was stopped briefly as a player was being treated on the field.

The fans started attacking Ngezi Platinum fans chasing them away from their bay. The home fans regrouped and started attacking the Dynamos fans. The Dynamos fans later invaded the pitch causing a lengthy stoppage of the game before it resumed.

Late in the first half, emotions ran high even before the second half disturbances with both coaches Tonderai Ndiraya and Lloyd Mutasa clashed on the touch line. Goalkeepers coaches Gift ‘ Umbro’ Muzadzi and Zondai Nyaungwa also clashed moments later.

Meanwhile the win took Ngezi Platinum to the top on 60 points at par with FC Platinum but with a better goal difference.

Below are the current log standings: