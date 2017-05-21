Dynamos Fans Want Coach Mutasa Fired

Staff Reporter |

Harare soccer giants Dynamos exposed their multitude of fans to yet another agonising afternoon of flawless football on Sunday afternoon leaving the fans with no option but demand for the axing of the coach Llyod Mutasa.

Going into the match against lowly fancied Shabanie Mine, Dynamos had not won a single home league match this year raising worries amongst the fans.

A 16th minute goal by Cameroonian import striker Christian Epoupa gave the Dynamos hope for a first home win but Shabanie Mine had none of that and equalised on the stroke of half time.

The miners frustrated the former champions throughout the second half leading Dynamos fans to sing “Mutasa paumire pakaoma” calling for his dismissal from the throne of the club.

Black Rhinos continued with their good run with a three nil hapless massacre of battling Hwange while Ngezi Platinum maintained pressure for league honours with a spirited 2 – 1 win over in form ZPC Kariba.

Triangle had the liberty of missing a penalty and go on and beat How Mine by two goals to nil.

CLPSL: FULLTIME SCORES

Dynamos 1-1 Shabanie

Triangle 2-0 How Mine

Black Rhinos 3-0 Hwange

Ngezi Platinum 2-1 ZPC Kariba