Dynamos Legend Caught In Residential Stands Scam

Terrence Mawawa | Dynamos legend Calisto Pasuwa faces arrest for illegally occupying a residential stand.

A warrant of arrest was issued against the former Warriors and Dynamos Football Club coach Calisto Pasuwa last week.

Pasuwa is in trouble for occupying a council residential stand without approval.

He subsequently skipped a court hearing resulting in the issuing of the warrant of arrest against him.

On November 8, 2017, a Manyame Rural District Council inspector on patrol in Seke asked Pasuwa (47) to produce documentation for his residential stand in the area.

He, however, allegedly failed to produce the documents.

“The accused person (Pasuwa) had no legal right to occupy or use communal land without lawful authority,” read a police statement.

“I was lawfully allocated this piece of land by the village head and I observed all formalities, including having my name registered in the village head’s book for forward transmission to Manyame Rural District Council,” said Pasuwa.