Dzamara Discovered: Doctors Expose Dirty Money Making Scheme

Staff Reporter| Senior doctors from the Counselling Service Unit, (CSU), have severed ties with social movement activist, Patson Dzamara, following his stunt of faking illness which saw him getting admitted at the Avenues Hospital, recently.

Before his brother’s disappearance in 2015, Dzamara who at the time had secret conversations with the CIO boss Bonyongwe family, was also exposed for purchasing a fake doctorate degree which he confessed to obtaining using mere shoulder-cash.

According to well-placed inside sources, CSU acting on a tip-off instituted an independent investigation with the assistance of personnel at the hospital to ascertain Dzamara’s health status.

The organisation’s Dr Francis Lovemore who deals with medical support for activists confirmed in an interview that Dzamara of a truth was never in the ICU.

“There is a lot of concern about what he has been doing, money he has been raising and lot of that,” Dr Lovemore told ZimEye of Dzamara who she says they have been concerned about for a long time now over many of his stunts and falsified reports.

Another source told the local Harare Post publication, “the findings were that Dzamara was well. He was faking sickness. CSU who were meeting his medical bills then ordered his discharge from the hospital.”

Dzamara, who in the past has been given sanctuary by CSU on similar claims, was not so lucky this time.

“Remember in the past Dzamara had gone to CSU claiming his life was in danger. He has in the past been accommodated at one of CSU safe houses in the capital.

“Persons that come under the custody of CSU also get daily allowances of about US$125 per day. This is probably what was Dzamara’s motivation considering that he has no steady source of income,” added the source. – ZimEye/Harare Post