DZAMARA DISCOVERED: Dzamara Admits Own Fraud Report Is 100% Accurate, Fadzayi Mahere Humiliated

Why is Fadzayi Mahere doing this?

Staff Reporter| The latest in the Patson Dzamara fraud matter has seen the man admitting that a report exposing him for making fake claims and obtaining financial gain, is 100% accurate and true.

Before his brother’s disappearance in 2015, Dzamara who at the time had secret conversations with the CIO boss Happyton Bonyongwe family, was exposed for purchasing a fake doctorate degree which he soon confessed to obtaining using mere shoulder-cash. Years later, he would refuse to even consult his friends, the Bonyongwes for help in finding his missing brother, while at the same time yet rushing to the cameras for public donations.

Contrary to claims by lawyer Fadzayi Mahere who has voiced that she is part of the latest false claims, Dzamara admits that the news articles published to date about his criminal machinations are not only accurate, but have even been communicated in private to him. The man together with his lawyer, Mahere have since begun an exercise to harrass medical experts and journalists so as to deflect the inquiry on their conduct. Why is the #ThisFlag movement doing this? Medical experts claim that it is all because of the funding they are getting while yet lying, and they need the Dzamara name to desperately lace up their campaigns for financial donations. (click here to read more).

Attempts by Dzamara’s spokesman, Maynard Manyowa to shoot down the findings were fruitless after he only offloaded a recorded telephone conversation by Patson Dzamara in which the activist confesses that the news reports on his fraudulent claims are true. ZimEye.com reveals the full recording today which also confirms part of Dzamara and Mahere’s attempts to harrass experts and journalists who have exposed their activities. In the telephone conversation, Patson recorded a CSU official while seeking to find a way of trapping and then pressuring the organisation to reverse its findings on his fraudulent activities by making frantic legal threats saying they were not supposed to comment on his medical files.

Doctors are mandated by the law (local and international) to expose fraud, and furthermore the CSU (a community practice) has a duty of care to the general public (their activities being under public scrutiny) to report on cases of falsehoods which also compromise service delivery.

Yesterday morning, Mahere contacted ZimEye harrassing journalists for merely quoting medical experts who have testified against her fraudulent machinations. She has since been told any more such attacks will not be tolerated and will draw legal action.

Dzamara’s spokesman, Manyowa had earlier on claimed that the news articles quoting CSU officials exposing are false. But Dzamara himself admits that the same articles are 100% accurate. He can be heard in the recorded conversation saying,

“I would like to draw your attention as someone who was part of the meeting, your boss said something about us and her views regarding what we ought to do as activists, okay. And the way it is captured (in the news) is exactly the way it was said in the meeting, and there were only 4 people, myself, you and your boss. Now how that then somehow got teleported; it really leaves a lot to be desired, and I am like come on,” Dzamara says.

He continues even getting to the point of threatening legal action.

The background in the latest development is that CSU acting on a tip-off instituted an independent investigation with the assistance of personnel at the hospital to ascertain Dzamara’s health fraudulent claims. The organisation’s Dr Francis Lovemore who deals with medical support for activists confirmed in an interview that Dzamara who together with Mahere and Pastor Evan Mawarire, claimed that he was last month admitted in the ICU, never entered the unit. More to follow…