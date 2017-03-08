Dzamara In UK | EVENT

Terrence Mawawa |The commemoration event for missing human rights defender, Itai Dzamara will be held in Manchester, United Kingdom on Saturday.

The event will be facilitated by Zimbabwe Citizens’ Initiative, an organisation concerned about the rampant abuse of human rights. Zimbabwe Citizens’ Initiative’s Farai Nhakaniso (UK Information and Publicity), told ZimEye. com the event would be held to remember Dzamara’s heroics.

Dzamara was abducted by suspected state security agents on March 9 ,2015.He has not been found since that time.

“As citizens we have finally found each other such that we will never let each other down.We will never let another citizen disappear like what happened to Itayi Dzamara. We now know that injustice to one citizen is injustice to all.Today we stand as citizens of Zimbabwe -regardless of political,religious, regional or tribal background.We strongly believe that politicians must be accountable for their actions,” said Nhakaniso.

Zimbabwe Citizens’ Initiative is a converge of Zimbabweans dotted across the globe.

“We have resolved to promote the participation of citizens in democratic processes. We seek to expose gross violation of human rights, political violence and intimidation.

Elections have been characterised by gross irregularities in the past. We are gravely concerned about the recent reports of violence and intimidation ahead of the 2018 polls. Our thrust is to fight for democracy and good governance,” read part of the Zimbabwe Citizens’ Initiative statement.