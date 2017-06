Itai Dzamara has resurfaced carrying out lone protests against President Robert Mugabe’s regime.¬†Grievance Sipikita a Harare resident on Tuesday 13 June 2017 caught Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers unawares at the Itai Dzamara Square/Africa Unity Square and staged a one-man demonstration calling on Mugabe to act quickly on the country’s agonising economic crisis or step down from power. Picture Credit: Kumbirai Mafunda.

