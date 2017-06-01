Dzamara Reveals Meeting Bona Mugabe

Staff Reporter | Way before his brother, Itai was abducted, controversial activist Patson Dzamara, who has been exposed on ZimEye for clandestine liaisons with the CIO Boss Happyton Bonyongwe’s family, has come out to reveal he met dreaded President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona, in 2012.

Dzamara even tried to make a move at the First daughter he reveals of a truth in his own words, in an opinion piece published in local papers.

He writes, “I met Bona Mugabe for the first time in 2012. I was immediately struck by her affable and composed personality. I even joked and inquired whether she was spoken for.”

Dzamara goes further to say, “She struck me as a decent person. I have always looked at Bona with a certain level of regard because she has been subtle and circumspect regarding her involvement in her parents’ story of leadership failure.”

Secret circumstances

However she has finally allowed herself to be dovetailed into their deplorable legacy of failure, corruption, nepotism and misrule – much to my dismay, says Dzamara who does not explain the secret circumstances that brought him in such close proximity with the First daughter Bona.

Dzamara has also told ZimEye in the past of contacts with the Bonyongwe. Upon being quizzed why he does not use this top intelligence connections to at least seek help to find his missing brother Itai, Patson has remained mum if not indifferent.

Enter Fadzayi Mahere

Patson Dzamara’s drama has exposed lawyer, Fadzayi Mahere who has publicly voiced support for in particular his latest fraudulent claims.

Doctors reveal Dzamara has been making fraudulent claims, amid also a money scandal.

Both Dzamara and Mahere recently made false claims that Dzamara was admitted at a Harare hospital’s ICU unit. The background in the latest development is that CSU organisation acting on a tip-off instituted an independent investigation with the assistance of personnel at the hospital to ascertain Dzamara’s health fraudulent claims. The organisation’s Dr Francis Lovemore who deals with medical support for activists confirmed in an interview that Dzamara who together with Mahere claimed that he was last month admitted in the ICU, never entered the unit.

Contrary to claims by lawyer Fadzayi Mahere who has voiced that she is part of the latest false claims, Dzamara admits that the news articles published to date about his criminal machinations are not only accurate, but have even been communicated in private to him.

But the man together with his lawyer, Mahere have since begun an exercise to harrass medical experts and journalists so as to deflect the inquiry on their conduct. Why is the #ThisFlag movement doing this? Medical experts claim that it is all because of the funding they are getting while yet lying, and they need the Dzamara name to desperately lace up their campaigns for financial donations. (click here to read more).