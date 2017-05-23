Dzamara Secrets With CIO Bonyongwe | PART 2

“CIO not to blame”Patson Dzamara contradicts himself

Purchased fake doctorate degree months before Itai was abducted.

Enter ZRP Inspector Makedenge, Patson’s trusted aide

The brother of missing rights activist Itai Dzamara has officially confirmed links with (CIO)Central Intelligence Organisation boss Happyton Bonyongwe family, furthering a web of mystery and questions on why he has not and continues to refuse to engage with Zimbabwe’s most powerful man for his brother’s welfare. Twenty Seven (27)months after Itai disappeared, Patson says he is not interested at all in pushing the CIO on Itai’s welfare saying he does not believe the CIO is to blame, classically contradicting his own claims that the intelligence are to blame to which he has released a dodgy image of Itai in a supposed dungeon.

Patson Dzamara says himself and the entire Dzamara family are content and will rather continue under the help from the notorious CID inspector Chrispen Makedenge.

These issues emerged in the early weeks of 2016 after Patson Dzamara had begged ZimEye.com if he can print his so called mentor-ship articles on the site to which he was challenged on these lingering issues demanded by newsreaders. He later conceded to have the matter put back to the public for people to evaluate.

Some of the questions raised were: How in this world could Itai’s brother, Patson converse with the country’s most senior intelligence agent’s wife and forget to say a thing about his missing brother? In our Shona culture this inconsistent with ubuntu because where a person has either dies or has disappeared, hapashayiwi “muroyi.” Furthermore since that day last year, why is it that (27) twenty seven months later Mr Patson Dzamara has not once telephoned the Bonyongwes back even at the least to seek help on his missing brother, since the CIO has clear unrestricted access to anywhere in the country?

Patson Dzamara was asked when and how he was found linked up with the Bonyongwes within just nine (9) days of his brother’s disappearance. His actions and that of the rest of the Dzamara family have thus all been brought under the public microscope.

He began by stating the following: “there is nothing for me to hide on the whatever Bonyongwe connection. You will even realise that there is no story to publish at the end of the day,” he said.

He continued, “you know what? I only spoke to that woman once over the phone…She was coming to (the summit) in her capacity as the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange boss, nothing else….”

He went on, “For me to get to her, it was my board chairman who said I sit on the same board at (sic)University with her and so since one of the ladies has pulled out, why don’t we bring in Mai Bonyongwe?

“I said, why not? It serves the purpose of what we are trying to do, and it did not have anything to do with Itai. So I only talked with her for two minutes over the phone, that was it…”

Since that day Patson Dzamara over two years later says he still sees no need to telephone the Bonyongwes concerning his missing brother’s welfare.

He was then asked why it is that he failed to say a thing or two or even weep for his brother in front of the Bonyongwes. To this he replied saying, “in that case manje, you are now trying to tell me what I should do regarding my brother. Look we have adopted our own model handitika?. That isusu – we as a family this is how we are going to deal with this matter, and that is really up to us. Whether we ask whoever, whatever, it’s really up to us at the end of the day, and so you as a concerned person, kana ndine number dzake – since I have the number, ask for it (sic), then look for Mrs Bonyongwe not me.

Chrispen Makedenge

When queried further on why Patson even refuses to simply telephone the Bonyongwe and ask for help on finding his brother since he has at least the wife’s cellphone numbers, the man replied saying: “We have our own script. We as a family have our own script; we were given inspector Chrispen Makedenge working on the case.”

Patson indicated he has never blamed the CIO. ” I really don’t know who abducted Itai, whether it was the CIO or the MDC,” he said. The man however is on record blaming the intelligence organisation soon after Itai disappeared and has since changed statements.

Fake Ph.D

Meanwhile Patson has admitted he holds a fake doctorate certificate and purchased it from an Indian institution months before his brother, Itai disappeared. He then uses the “Dr” prefix to add credit to his name so he can make money from his book and conference sales. He also revealed he is working to raise money so he can purchase another fake degree.

PART 3 of this investigation will play back Patson Dzamara’s deliberations on the CIO link in particular the referral to the notorious CID inspector Chrispen Makedenge. It will also reveal Patson’s confessions on the fake doctorate degree.

