Dzamara Square for NERA Rally | BREAKING NEWS

Tsvangirai scores major victory

The National Electoral Reform Agenda, NERA is on Wednesday 5th April descending into the Africa Unity Square, now “labeled Dzamara Square,” for a feedback rally.

Through the demo last week which saw MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai participating, NERA scored a victory as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, ZEC bowed to the pressure and has since written a letter accepting the petition on biometric kit suppliers for the 2018 elections.

ZEC “said that they are going to engage those suppliers of the BVR kits who were shortlisted by UNDP,” NERA convener and MDC Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora says.

He continues adding “we have gone to court to compel ZEC to choose from the last three suppliers shortlisted by the UNDP. We also have set a date for the Nera feedback rally – Wednesday the 5th of April. The feedback rally will be at the Africa Unity Square. We appeal to all our members to turn up in their numbers.

“We have nothing to fear but fear itself. We know that the government may want to interfere with our demonstration. They won’t succeed. We should remain united. Together we will win. Victory is Certain.”