Dzamara Square for NERA Rally | BREAKING NEWS

Tsvangirai scores major victory

Douglas Mwonzora

The National Electoral Reform Agenda, NERA is on Wednesday 5th April descending into the Africa Unity Square, now “labeled Dzamara Square,” for a feedback rally.

Through the demo last week which saw MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai participating, NERA scored a victory as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, ZEC bowed to the pressure and has since written a letter accepting the petition on biometric kit suppliers for the 2018 elections.

ZEC “said that they are going to engage those suppliers of the BVR kits who were shortlisted by UNDP,” NERA convener and MDC Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora says.

He continues adding “we have gone to court to compel ZEC to choose from the last three suppliers shortlisted by the UNDP. We also have set a date for the Nera feedback rally – Wednesday the 5th of April. The feedback rally will be at the Africa Unity Square. We appeal to all our members to turn up in their numbers.

“We have nothing to fear but fear itself. We know that the government may want to interfere with our demonstration. They won’t succeed. We should remain united. Together we will win. Victory is Certain.”

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    As I remember, NERA is about forcing the Zanu PF regime to implement electoral reforms one hopes that at this “feedback rally” Douglas Mwonzora will finally tell the nation what reforms NERA has forced government to implement.

    As far as I know, not even one reform has been implemented so far. A few weeks ago Mwonzora himself said less than 5% of the reforms have been implemented. If that is indeed the case, then all those opposition parties that have signed up to NERA must explain why they are preparing for elections next year when no reforms have been implemented.

    Tsvangirai and his MDC friend had the opportunity to implement the democratic reforms during the GNU and they failed to get even one reform implemented in five years. The nation paid dearly for this as Zanu PF went on to blatantly rig the July 2013 elections. MDC-T leaders sold-out.

    Now the same bunch of sell-out are going to drag the nation into yet another election with no reforms in place. We cannot afford another rigged election and therefore all the opportunists opposition politicians who foolishly decide to contest the flawed elections must KNOW HERE AND NOW that they will be held to account for what happens.

    We know why they want to contest the elections even if not even one reform is in place; for the sake of the few bait seats Zanu PF gives away.

    “The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn’t now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections,” explained Senator Coltart.

    “The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.”

    Zimbabwe’s opposition camp is full of selfish, corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless politicians. If we are to make any meaningful progress in our efforts to create a free, just, prosperous and democratic Zimbabwe, we must first drain the opposition camp swamp because it is in these muddy waters that Zanu PF has now found refuge!