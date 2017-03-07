Dzamara’s Whereabouts, exMinister Speaks



Staff Reporter| Former Minister of National Healing Sekai Holland has spoken of her thoughts on Itai’s Dzamara’s whereabouts. This came as Dzamara’s childhood friend, Silvanos Mudzvova this week broke news asserting that “Itai is alive.”

HON Holland told of circumstances in which the abducted activist used to approach parliament in the days running up to his disappearance March 2015. Speaking as the buzz on Itai’s whereabouts made noise last night, HON Holland spoke of her personal recollections on the man’s activities and what may have caused his disappearance.

“I would ask the question if Itai is alive, why he would be hidden for so long. I go back to your question that yes he was irritating, but why would they keep him for so long…?” says Holland. SEE VIDEO:

