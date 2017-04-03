Earth Tremor Hits Zimbabwe

4

PRESIDENT MUGABE'S WHEELCHAIR FINALLY REVEALED- LIVE

….

Posted by ZimEye on Monday, April 3, 2017

Shyleen Mtandwa | An earth tremor lasting about 45 seconds rocked Bulawayo, Harare, Lupane, Botswana and South Africa this evening. The incident happened at about 7:45PM. ZimEye readers are giving their own experiences. But no human casualties or serious damage to property have been reported so far.

A ZimEye.com reader wrote, “We have experienced some earthquake tremors here around Ngundu in Zimbabwe at around 1943 hrs. The house windows, door frames and roof vibrated. My wife was terrified that she rushed out of the house,” Nkoman Iman.

An earthquake with magnitude 6.5 occurred 131km W of Moijabana, Botswana at 17:40:15.63 UTC on Apr 3, 2017 according to the Earthquake trekker.

This is after an earlier earth tremor was felt in parts of South Africa early Monday morning with no reported casualties.

According to the United States Geological Survey’s (USGS) earthquake data, a 5.2 magnitude tremor of a depth of 5km was felt 8km south of Stilfontein (North West Province) at 5:08am local time.

Local reports confirm the tremor felt in Klerksdorp, Ferndale, Randburg and surrounding towns in the North West Province of South Africa.

Residents also expressed their experiences on social media.

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleGrace Mugabe Takes Over | OPINION

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • PASI NE ZANU PF

    Felt it here in borrowdale

  • Help

    The Gods have heard our cries Mugabes mark this day as a turning point

  • kuku

    felt it here in Gweru.. Kopje…yet people in mkoba did not feel it at all

  • Charlton

    With corruption nowadays maybe they bribed their way through it