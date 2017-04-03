Earth Tremor Hits Zimbabwe

Shyleen Mtandwa | An earth tremor lasting about 45 seconds rocked Bulawayo, Harare, Lupane, Botswana and South Africa this evening. The incident happened at about 7:45PM. ZimEye readers are giving their own experiences. But no human casualties or serious damage to property have been reported so far.

A ZimEye.com reader wrote, “We have experienced some earthquake tremors here around Ngundu in Zimbabwe at around 1943 hrs. The house windows, door frames and roof vibrated. My wife was terrified that she rushed out of the house,” Nkoman Iman.

An earthquake with magnitude 6.5 occurred 131km W of Moijabana, Botswana at 17:40:15.63 UTC on Apr 3, 2017 according to the Earthquake trekker.

This is after an earlier earth tremor was felt in parts of South Africa early Monday morning with no reported casualties.

According to the United States Geological Survey’s (USGS) earthquake data, a 5.2 magnitude tremor of a depth of 5km was felt 8km south of Stilfontein (North West Province) at 5:08am local time.

Local reports confirm the tremor felt in Klerksdorp, Ferndale, Randburg and surrounding towns in the North West Province of South Africa.

Residents also expressed their experiences on social media.