Below are the details of the earth tremor which hit Zimbabwe this morning. Details show that the epi-centre was in Mozambique:

M 5.8 – 34km NW of Dondo, Mozambique

19.401°S 34.501°E 10.0 km depth. Thousands of Zimbabweans between Harare and Chimanimani told ZimEye they encountered with the tremor early this morning at 3.40am for about 2 minutes.

https://www.facebook.com/ZimEye/videos/1492962147431645/

ZimEye readers giving their experiences said no human casualties or serious damage to property have been reported so far.