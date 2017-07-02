Ecocash In Big Tariffs Cut

ECONET WIRELESS has slashed EcoCash tariffs by 50 percent with immediate effect as it moves to promote cashless payments.



The reduction of EcoCash tariffs will see customers being charged USc1 for purchases starting from US$1. Econet Wireless chief executive Mr Douglas Mboweni said, “In view of liquidity challenges, EcoCash continues to give our customers the convenience, security, as well as affordability to buy goods and services without the worry of accessing cash.

“Our vision is to see a situation where our customers can buy literally everything using EcoCash from payment of utility bills, hospital bills, purchase of groceries, fuel, school fees, and at vendors’ markets. “I am grateful that we are already moving in that transition and importantly are thankful to our regulators and customers for the support that they continue giving us in seeing to it that we attain a truly cashless society.”

EcoCash general manager Ms Natalie Jabangwe-Morris added: “Our ‘Zero Fees Thursdays’, where we were not charging our customers merchant fees, ended on 30 June 2017 and the reduction of merchant fees today is part of our vision to continue giving our customers value for their money.”

According to statistics from ZimSwitch, transactions through point-of-sale terminals passed the US$1 billion mark in the four months to April 2017.- state media