Econet ‘Urine’: Chamisa, Mukupe In Paly Tiff

That Econet Had Urine – Chamisa 

Ray Nkosi | MDC Tsvangirai Vice President Nelson Chamisa had a nasty exchange with Zanu PF MP Terence Mukupe over the latter’s utterances that Econet is ‘urinating’ on the citizenry.

Said Mukupe during a parliament debate on the National Competitiveness and Commission bill; “You have institutions like Econet who are basically urinating on the foreheads of the citizenry and basically telling them that it is anointed water from Prophet Magaya.”

“So, I am expecting that you are going to have a situation where the Commission will be looking at such situations where you have monopolies and oligopolies that are basically raping the citizenry, but we want make sure that they have competitive pricing, and do not end up raping the citizenry” said Mukupe in Parliament.

Chamisa too exception to Mukupe’s urine remark, “On a point of Order Madam Speaker.  I am not so sure if I heard the Hon. Member correctly but if I did, Madam Speaker, he mentioned something about urinating and that Econet had urine.  If he may withdraw because that in terms of parliamentary language, it is very unfortunate.”

“I appreciate his view and we want to hear what his views are to enrich the debate but of course the anointing water is something else but the urine aspect,” said Chamisa.

Mukupe said Chamisa probably had issues with his “idiomatic expression” but he understood this  “considering he (Chamisa) took such a long time to become a lawyer”.

Chamisa who is now an advocate, responded: “You know, we do not want to use these platforms to abuse one another.

“When it comes to intellect, I do not even qualify to be rated at the same level with this man, but I will not want to even go there because we are not here on account of our intellect.

“We are here on account of our representation of the people and what I did raise is very consistent with what is in our Standing Orders.

“I really urge the Hon. Member to withdraw what he has said because it is inaccurate.  Madam Speaker, if he does not, I will simply donate a tonne of abuse and he will not be able to sustain it.”

  • Mudzidzisi Ticha Bernard

    Zanu cohorts are used to free things & thats why Zimbabwe is in limbo today.Business is business.If you cant afford it then back off.Thank you Honourable Chamisa for informing this pea minded Mugabe wife.