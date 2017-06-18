Economy Will Recover Under MDC – Tsvangirai

Terrence Mawawa,Gweru |An MDC led government is capable of transforming the country’s economy in a tremendous way, party leader Morgan Tsvangirai has said.

Although some analysts argue that the former Prime Minister has become a political liability, the veteran opposition leader has maintained his party has the capacity to turnaround the country’s ruined economy. Addressing thousands of party supporters at a rally at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru last Saturday, Tsvangirai promised a 100 billion dollar economy for Zimbabwe.

Tsvangirai urged party supporters to register as voters adding he was confident of victory in the 2018 elections. Tsvangirai who is currently involved in coalition talks with former Vice President Joice Mujuru is an indefatigable political figure who has given President Robert Mugabe relentless headaches.

“A $ 100 billion economy awaits Zimbabwe so let’s vote wisely. The future of this country is in our hands,” said Tsvangirai.

He lamented the lack of active participation by young people in electoral processes. “As youths you constitute more than 60 percent of the population and it is imperative for you to register as voters. Sadly you are not taking part in electoral processes. How can we defeat Mugabe if you do not vote? Please be serious because you have the power to determine your future,” he said. However Tsvangirai remained mum on who should lead the grand coalition.

Addressing Zanu PF youths in Mutare on Friday, Mugabe scoffed at the formation of the much anticipated grand coalition.

The veteran leader claimed the formation of the coalition would rather result in a resounding victory for Zanu PF.

“We are not afraid of the coalition, rather it is to our advantage,” boasted Mugabe.