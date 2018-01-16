Eddie Cross Causes a Twitter Storm With His Call For Ecocash Tax

MDC T member of Parliament for Bulawayo South Eddie Cross has been labelled out of touch after calling for a small tax to be applied on Ecocash money transfers.

Cross told parliament today that, ‘we need to introduce a small tax on electronic transfers like ecocash, look at the billions they are actually moving per week.’

But his call for a small tax has attracted the attention of the country’s influential trade union, ZCTU who has called for his constituency to vote him out in the upcoming elections.

‘This makes sad reading. Fortunately elections are around the corner and citizens can save themselves from such MPs. Anyone who views the high taxes and charges associated with electronic transfers as low, must not be anywhere near power,’ said ZCTU in response.

Cross received criticism from individuals who felt he was not in touch with reality but rather should be calling for accountability on taxes already being collected.

Tariro Kamuti responded: It is surprising that the MP does not know that it is even Chinamasa who put levies on all mobile cash transfers. Electronic transfers have increased because of cash shortages but also would have been nice in line with global trends of increase in plastic money.

Munyaradzi Chitiyo said,’I beg to differ.Zimbabweans are already bearing heavy taxation and the proceeds are grossly misappropriated.’

S.Moyo: ‘How about calling for proper audit on taxes collected before burdening the already suffering masses.’