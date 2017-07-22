Eddie Cross Is An Outstanding MP, The First Ever To Expose Diamond Looting, Can He Be Defeated By Facebook Likes?

– the first ever to expose diamond looting

– Facebook Likes Lies ?

– Defeated NIKUV

– Born on Zimbabwe’s independence day exactly 40 years before it happened

– Don’t you dare Eddie Cross me!

By Simba Chikanza| Eddie Cross is an outstanding MP, the first ever to expose diamond looting diligently using complex, mathematical calculations that ZANU PF could not deny; an MP who weekly produces timely news analysis updates, a representative of the people, and a man of exceptional standards.

Beyond politics, Cross has a good community reputation for transparency, accountability and integrity. He commands respect in industry and commerce and is known for grooming and mentoring business people who include top executives and directors. At the technology front, Cross knows and uses computer resources more than the average teenager. He is not lazy to learn and daily converts Information Technology to money resource output through timely advisories even President Robert Mugabe has stolen and leading to Mugabe’s final public admission after 6 years that of a truth Chiadzwa diamonds were looted en-masse, all using figures that Cross had calculated and produced nearly 10 years before. Judging by the dynamism of his competencies, Cross who might be old, is really a bustling 24 year old inside. I am saying this from my experience as not only a journalist, but also an IT projects developer of over 16 years to date, having handled a spectrum of employee training sessions of people from across all ages.

Now at the electoral front, Cross’ figures on popularity have remained consistent and this is evidenced by the comparison between the 2008 and the 2013 votes that he garnered. Clear figures show that Cross has in fact doubled in popularity over the last 10 years, and a snap shot of election results data that even the NIKUV rigging failed to cheat shows this. The results have seen people this week attack would be contenders for the Bulawayo South seat being told: “Don’t you dare Eddie Cross me!”

In 2008, he was the best by 2,764, followed by MDC Ncube 1,605.

In 2013, he remained the best, and doubled in figures to 6,364, trailed by ZANU PF who had 1,784.

2013 elections

Bulawayo South: MDC 1,078, ZAPU 158, ZAPU FP 105, MKD 46, ZPM 46, MDC-T 6,364, Zanu PF 1,787

2008 elections

And now come to another weird correlation that will perhaps tickle those who are spiritualists – Eddie Cross was born on the 17 April 1940, exactly 40 years before Zimbabwe’s independence. He is currently 77 years old. One could then rush to conclude that Cross is too old for leadership. But yes he is older than many of us, but judging by what he has done, is he really old when it comes to performance? Can he be defeated by Facebook likes? Where are the famous Baba Jukwa, Mai Jukwa, and others today – these personalities who thought Facebook likes would translate into voters at the polling station?