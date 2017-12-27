Eddie Ditched Tsvangirai For Mnangagwa Way Before Coup

Farirai Madhumbe | Senior MDC politician Eddie Cross ditched Morgan Tsvangirai to start work with the Emmerson Mnangagwa team, well before the coup it has been revealed.

Cross has caused a political furore after openly claiming that Mnangagwa will deliver on his new job, while seeming to be giving his long time boss Tsvangirai a vote of no confidence.

Cross has since told Tsvangirai to step down as MDC leader on medical grounds.

Writing on his twitter portal, analyst Jealousy Mawarire said, ” Eddie Cross, for 36 months,worked with Mutsvangwa drumming up support 4 ED & were at times based in Capetown. After Coup, he met Mangudya, Chinamasa & ED on the same day first meeting Mangudya & Chinamasa at 12:30 then ED at 14:30 to present a doc on what Chris calls “Currency Swap”.

Writes Cross in a long article in which he outlines Mnangagwa’s leadership credentials, “Mnangagwa is in absolute control of the State and I think he is going to deliver. One of the key elements behind this strategy is that he knows the opposition is in shambles. The other thing he knows full well is that only a democratically elected Government will be recognised by the International Community and recovery and reconstruction of the Zimbabwe State and Economy is not possible without that.”

It was not immediately clear at the time of writing if the opposition will allow Cross to remain in its ranks.