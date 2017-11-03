Edith WeUtonga In Latest Album Volcano

Edith Who Rules The Tunes!
By Simba Chikanza| Harare’s all female band smasher, Edith Weutonga has an album in the boiling pot -being offloaded in a few weeks’ time.
Edith whose tunes are fresh, live and never from tingly computers, is set for Botswana when she will unveil her latest recipe.
She told ZimEye.com, “well currently I’m wrapping up on my first ever gospel album which I will launch in Gaborone, Botswana at the upcoming “Gospel According to Jazz”.
“Then in the month of December we will get into the recording process of my 3rd album.”
What are people to look out for and are you maintaining your ALL FEMALE crew like years before?, Edith was asked to which she replied….
“It’s now a mixed band as some have moved to other bands and formed their own………………………………
“The front line is still maintaining the all female look with keys, drums and lead guitar played by guys.
“I’m still playing my bass guitar, percussion and first mbira is by Rumbi Tapfuma, 2nd mbira and hosho by Nancy Mutize and Gladys Hazvinei Zhakata respectively. – ZimEye