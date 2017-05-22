ELECTION RITUAL? – Mujuru On A Grave Sweeping Exercise

Who in this world goes around sweeping the graves of strangers?

Ray Nkosi| Former Vice President Joice Mujuru was last week in Gutu where she cleaned and swept several graves of victims of the Zanu PF terror of the 2008 presidential runoff during the time when she enjoyed the Presidency.

9 years later Mrs Mujuru has decided to side with the suffering masses and the slain political-saints.

As the crucial 2018 elections draw closer Zimbabweans will witness many stunts being pulled by political aspirants, the latest one being of the National People’s Party President sweeping graves of people killed under her leadership when she was second in command to Robert Mugabe. Mugabe has boasted of having degrees in violence.

Mujuru also took the grave sweeping exercise to expose her husband Solomon’s killers. After six years of evading questions on the General’s death, the NPP leader has now revealed that her husband was killed by the same people who perpetrated acts of violence against perceived members of opposition parties.

At one point Mujuru was grilled on the death of her husband on BBC’s Hardtalk programme and she ducked the questions. Moreover soon after the late general was killed, Mrs Mujuru during the time of sombre mourning appeared in public viciously blocking people from investigating her husband’s suspicious death, audibly ordering people to trust the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the CIO.

Fast forward 6 years later, Mujuru has come out making the remarks while visiting the homes of murdered political activists – Ruka Chiseva of ward 35 Gutu Central Constituency, John Njorovongo of Ranga Village and Lenias Shumirai Ndenga of Bhasera Township.

The NPP leader was in Gutu District last week where she officially launched her party’s campaign programme for the 2018 elections.

Mujuru maintained that she was aware of the pain the villagers felt after losing their beloved family members at the hands of the ruthless Zanu PF regime. She had experienced the same ordeal.

“I am here to show you my support.We are all victims of the Zanu PF regime.I am a widow because I lost my husband the same way you lost your beloved relatives. I know there are widows like me among you.I really know how you feel after losing close family members as a result of political violence,” said Mujuru.

She said acts of terror were perpetrated by President Robert Mugabe’s highly trained security personnel.

“Violence is perpetrated by a few highly trained individuals. The majority of the party members do not know how it happens. Avenging spirits will definitely haunt those who perpetrate violence,” she said.

Mujuru distanced herself from the 2008 bloody campaign saying Mugabe and his trusted lieutenants were behind the violence.

Party sources also fingered feared Vice President and Midlands godfather, Emmerson Mnangagwa as the man behind the 2008 bloodbaths.