Elections 2018: ZEC Too Busy To Explain BVR To Electorate

Staff Reporter| Zimbabwe electoral commission chairperson Rita Makarau says she is too busy to attend a meeting of 2 000 women to explain the Biometric Voter Registration system.

MDC Secretary General Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga says that she has been battling with Makarau for over two months to get her to accept an invitation to attend a meeting of women leaders from eight opposition parties set for Bulawayo today.

In a statement made available to ZimEye.com, Mushonga says that the meeting which is set to deploy the 2 000 women from Bulawayo to be part of a nationwide 20 000 women to go out and mobilise 100 women each to register for the 2018 elections is meant to be non confrontational but ZEC turned down the invitation.

“We are expecting over 2000 women from across 8 opposition political parties, the objective is to get these women to be part of the 20 000 women nationally who will each mobilize 100 women to register to vote in the next election,” said Mushonga.

“The message is woman to woman works,and yet in the past two months I have tried in vain to talk to Rita Makarau to get her to come and engage with these women in a non confrontational female environment.”

According to Mushonga after Makarau declined the invitation she extended the same to ZEC Chief Executive Officer Constance Chigwamba who outrightly told her that the electoral commission does not have the manpower to go out and explain the new system.

“Convinced that Rita may just be too busy I turned to the ZEC CEO Mrs Chigwamba, my request was simple can someone come and explain this new animal BVR, all I got is a curt one line email “we have no manpower,” says Mushonga.

Mushonga together with other women leaders of opposition parties amongst them MDCT Thokozani Khuphe and NPP’s Joice Mujuru are set to meet with the 2 000 women in Bulawayo today in a comprehensive voter education programme that will last a full day.

A disappointed Mushonga says that she is failing to understand how a women led institution like ZEC could snub fellow women in this very important exercise.

“I am sitting here thinking, if these institution are led by women and yet so anti women what am I talking to these 2000 women about, what am I saying about women leadership?”

ZimEye.com is still making frantic efforts to get a comment from Makarau whose commission is mandated to ensure that voter education is spread out through the country.