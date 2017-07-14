Ellis Robins School Electricity Restored After MP.Jessie Majome Intervention

After lobbying efforts by Harare West legislator Jessie Majome, electricity has been restored at Ellis Robins High School. Below is a celebratory letter from the legislator:

Dear Harare Westerners And Friends,

ZESA has restored electricity supply to Ellis Robins School which endured close to a month without electricity, after the transformer which supplies power to the school and adjacent suburb was hit by oil thieves. The power provider has connected the school to another transformer which means that even though the school has electricity, the suburbs around it are still in the dark.



There is also some progress in one place of Marlborough suburb which should be getting electricity this week (I hope). This result can be attributed to our continued pressure on the power utility, see what happens when we work together. You liked this post a record 434 times, re tweeted it 15 times, covered it in news Simba Chikanza , some of you contacted the school to donate Lucy Makaza Mazingi etc while I personally engaged the police and ZESA.

And boy did we anger some political party extremists! – castigating me for ‘politicizing’ the issue yet I’m precisely the political representative of Harare West! I’m committed to use my political office to push for the best quality of life that Harare West promises and electricity is part of that. So I’m glad they got mad enough to act so that I’d stop getting ‘political glory’ So it worked! We shook the corridors and and cables of power. Thank you!

I’m saddened that 13 Transformers in Harare West constituency alone have been vandalised by transformer oil robberies, leaving many residents who pay for the electricity advance in the dark. The statistics for the rest of Harare must be worse. Why are the authorities acting as if it’s business as usual? Soon I will be (I hope) touring the power utility infrastructure in the constituency to have a better understanding of how power flows in our beloved Harare West. I will also move a motion in Parliament for Harare residents to stop paying the Rural Electricification levy and invest that money to secure transformers. I’ve already engaged the Minister in an aside in Parliament over this- please check my wall post with the picture of the ZESA advertisement congratulating ZANU PF for its party conference that took the minister to task about in Parliament question time. Please continue to engage with ZESA directly on service delivery. Fault line is 310378 Your MP Jessie Fungayi Majome