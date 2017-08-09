Employers in Trouble as Labour Ruling is Reversed

Staff Reporter|Employers who dismissed workers based on the 2015 Zuva Petroleum ruling which allowed them to dismiss the employees on a three months notice with no benefits are faced with a fresh challenge as the labour court has ruled the dismissals illegal.

In a landmark ruling passed by the labour court head, justice Gladys Mhuri, the court ruled that the ruling will work in retrospect to cover all workers who were dismissed under the Zuva Petroleum ruling from July 2015.

The ruling was made yesterday when the labour court listened to submissions by independent arbitrator, Faith Mupangani who was seeking reinstatement of seven workers who were dismissed on notice by the National Handling Services.

Justice Mhuri based her judgement on the provisions of the Finance Act which allows that before an employee is dismissed the two parties must agree on a retrenchment package and conditions of the retrenchment.

The judge ruled that all the dismissals effected from July 2015 constituted unlawful dismissal and employers must immediately reinstate the workers or pay them in lieu of the reinstatement.

Thousands of workers were retrenched with no benefits as employers took advantage of the 2015 Zuva Petroleum ruling.